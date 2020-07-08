City Club of Chicago: My Block, My Hood, My City Founder & CEO Jahmal Cole

Jahmal Cole, Founder & CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, speaks during a virtual session of the City Club of Chicago, July 8, 2020 (City Club of Chicago)

Jahmal Cole – My Block, My Hood, My City – Founder & CEO

A champion of social justice, Jahmal Cole’s mission is to build a more interconnected Chicago on the pillars of service and education.

As the founder and CEO of the city’s fastest growing social impact organization, My Block My Hood My City, Jahmal is the creator of an exposure-based education program for teens and a network of volunteer initiatives that serve Chicago communities year-round.

Traveling, youth mentorship and community organizing are the subjects of Jahmal’s highly acclaimed books and speeches. He has spoken to audiences ranging from high school students to the Mayor of Chicago.

In 2019, Jahmal Cole was named to Crain’s 40 under 40, he’s also the recipient of the 2019 Champion of Freedom Award, the 2018 Chicago Defender Men of Excellence Honoree, and the 2018 Chicago City Council Resolution Award. In 2018, he was also named one of the “20 Most Inspiring Chicagoans” by Streetwise Magazine and a Chicagoan of the Year by Chicago Magazine.