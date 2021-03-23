City Club of Chicago: Michael Amiridis, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago

March 23, 2021

Chancellor Michael Amiridis – University of Illinois Chicago

Michael Amiridis is Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), the largest and only public research university in Chicago with a budget of over $3.5 billion. UIC’s 14,000 employees serve approximately 33,500 students in sixteen colleges, including one of the most comprehensive academic health care centers in the country and Chicago’s first and only public law school, the UIC John Marshall Law School. UIC also operates UIH Health and Miles Square FQHC, along with regional health sciences campuses in Peoria, Rockford and Urbana-Champaign.

Under Amiridis’ leadership, UIC has experienced record enrollments for six consecutive years and has reached a new record of research awards (over $400 million in 2020). The university campus has also been undergoing the most ambitious construction program and renovations in decades that has included the new Engineering Innovation Building and a $100 million Academic and Residential Complex, which opened in the summer of 2019. Two additional major projects, an Outpatient Surgery Center and a Computer Science building are currently at different stages of design/construction.

Prior to arriving at UIC in 2015, Dr. Amiridis served or 21 years, as professor, department chair, dean and provost at the University of South Carolina. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and a member of the Board of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs, the Chicago chamber of Commerce and the national governing boards of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) and the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU). He received his Diploma in Chemical Engineering from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Ioannina in Greece.