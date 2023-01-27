January 27, 2023

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Following her historic election, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot has undertaken an ambitious agenda of expanding opportunity and inclusive economic growth across Chicago’s neighborhoods, with accomplishments including landmark ethics and good governance reforms, worker protection legislation, closing a record $1.2 billion budget gap, and implementing one of the most progressive and forward-looking budgets in the City’s history.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Lightfoot has led coordinated, citywide efforts to effectively address its impact, including the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team and the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, among other initiatives.

Previously, Mayor Lightfoot served as a senior equity partner in the Litigation and Conflict Resolution Group at Mayer Brown, President of the Chicago Police Board, Chair of the Police Accountability Task Force, Chief of Staff and General Counsel of the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, interim First Deputy of the Chicago Department of Procurement Services, Chief Administrator of the Office of Professional Standards, and an Assistant United States Attorney.

A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mayor Lightfoot has been a resident of Chicago since 1986 and lives on the Near Northwest Side with her wife Amy Eshleman and their daughter.