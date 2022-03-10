City Club of Chicago: Jens Ludwig – Gun Violence in Chicago (and what could have been)

March 10, 2020

Jens Ludwig – Pritzker Director, University of Chicago Crime Lab – Gun Violence in Chicago (and what could have been)

Jens Ludwig

Jens Ludwig is the Edwin A. & Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago, the Pritzker Director of the University of Chicago Crime Lab, and co-director of the University of Chicago Education Lab. The work of these research centers has helped inform policy decisions by the city of Chicago about how to deploy social programs to help control gun violence in the city, and how the public schools might respond to pandemic-related learning loss. Crime Lab projects have also helped inform New York City’s efforts to close the Rikers Island jail without compromising public safety, New Jersey’s landmark criminal justice reforms, and the Illinois Attorney General’s consent decree with the Chicago Police Department, and have been featured in national news outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, NPR, and PBS News Hour. He served on the National Academy of Sciences Committee on the Neurobiological and Socio-behavioral Science of Adolescent Development and Its Applications, and is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine of the National Academies of Science.