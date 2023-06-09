June 8, 2023
New & Noteworthy: Introducing Freshman Chicago City Council Members
Speakers
Newly Elected Alderpeople
*confirmed participation
Lamont Robinson: 4th Ward
Desmon Yancy: 5th Ward*
William Hall: 6th Ward*
Peter Chico: 10th Ward
Julia Ramirez: 12th Ward*
Jeylu Gutiérrez: 14th Ward
Ronnie Mosley: 21st Ward*
Jessie Fuentes: 26th Ward
Ruth Cruz: 30th Ward*
Bill Conway: 34th Ward*
Bennett Lawson: 44th Ward*
Angela Clay: 46th Ward*
Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth: 48th Ward*
Special Guests & Entertainment
Emcees: Dan Gibbons, CEO, City Club of Chicago
Blake-Anthony Johnson, President & CEO, Chicago Sinfonietta
DJ: Chantala Kommanivanh, Co-Owner, Beverly Phono Mart
Mecca Perry, Owner, Mecca Elevated