City Club of Chicago: Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan

City Club of Chicago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan (center) during a panel discussion at the City Club of Chicago, October 19, 2021 (City Club of Chicago)

October 19, 2021

Arne Duncan – Managing Partner – Emerson Collective

Arne Duncan

As managing partner at Emerson Collective, an organization dedicated to removing barriers so people can live to their full potential, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan is on a mission to improve the lives of young adults in Chicago. Through partnerships with local business leaders, community organizers, and nonprofit groups, Duncan aims to provide outreach, therapeutic, education, and employment opportunities for the young men most likely to be engaged in gun violence. Prior to joining the Obama Administration, Duncan served as chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools. From 2001 to 2008, Duncan won praise for uniting the city’s stakeholders behind an education agenda that included opening 100 new schools; expanding after-school, summer learning, early childhood, and college access programs; dramatically boosting the caliber of teachers; and building public-private partnerships around a variety of education initiatives. Duncan graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1987, majoring in sociology. At Harvard he served as co-captain of the basketball team and was named a first team Academic All-American.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular