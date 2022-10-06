October 4, 2022

Arne Duncan – Managing Partner – Chicago CRED

City Club event description:

Arne Duncan

After serving as a Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama, Arne Duncan returned home to Chicago in 2016, committed to trying to dramatically reduce the amount of gun violence in our city and allow children on the South and West sides to grow up free of fear and trauma.

Starting with 30 men in fall of 2016, Chicago CRED, along with its many community partners, now serves approximately 500 of the young men most at risk of shooting or being shot. He views these men not as the problem, but as the solution to the problem. Walking with them and learning from them, as they work towards individual and neighborhood transformation, he wants to continue to scale these efforts and build the public and private sector partnerships necessary to create real opportunity and make Chicago the safest big city in the nation.

