May 5, 2022

Congressman Mike Quigley – U.S. House of Representatives – 5th District of Illinois

Congressman Mike Quigley

Mike Quigley was elected to Congress in 2009 to represent Illinois’ 5th District after serving his community for more than thirty years.

As a member of the House, Congressman Quigley serves on the House Committee on Appropriations, where he is chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. He also serves on the influential House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he oversees the entire intelligence community and works to ensure the protection of both the United States from foreign adversaries and, as we are seeing in Ukraine right now, other nations from threats to their own democratic institutions.

Congressman Quigley is Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, where he works to support Ukrainian-American relations and advises the administration on best practices in protecting Ukrainian sovereignty. Illinois’ 5th district is home to a thriving Ukrainian-American community that the Congressman is proud to represent. Since entering Congress, he has built a strong bond with the community and is heavily involved in Chicago based events that celebrate and recognize Ukraine’s independence. He works closely with local Ukrainian organizations including the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division to help inform his decision-making in Washington.

Before coming to Congress, Mike served as a Cook County Commissioner. He grew up in Carol Stream, IL, and worked his way through college. In his free time, Mike teaches a course on intelligence and national security at the University of Chicago and lives in Chicago with his wife, Barb, and their two dogs, Maisy and Finneas.

