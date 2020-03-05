City Club of Chicago: City Clerk Anna Valencia

March 5, 2020

City Clerk Anna Valencia – City of Chicago

Hon. Anna Valencia

Anna Valencia was first sworn-in as City Clerk of Chicago on January 25, 2017 overseeing one of the largest offices in the City serving 1.2 million Chicagoans and generating more than $130 million annually.

As City Clerk, Valencia has focused on making government accessible to all Chicagoans. Under Valencia’s leadership, the Office of the City Clerk has made it a priority to find new and innovative ways to bring services directly to residents, increase civic engagement, and collaborate across government in the private and public sectors.

Prior to becoming Clerk, Valencia served as the second woman and first Latina to run Mayor Emanuel’s Legislative Counsel and Government Affairs (LCGA). Valencia has also worked as an Illinois political professional for several elected officials including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, State Senate President John Cullerton, U.S. Congressmen Mike Quigley and Gary Peters.

In 2018, Business Insider named Valencia one of the 8 most influential millennial women in U.S. politics. In 2017, Chicago Magazine listed Valencia as an Emerging Power Player highlighting her as a rising star in Chicago politics. Valencia has also been awarded Negocios Nows’ 40 under 40 for her work as part of the next generation of Latina leaders.

Valencia earned her degree in International Studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She currently resides in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood with her husband and dog.