City Club of Chicago: Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning Executive Director Erin Aleman

Erin Aleman, Executive Director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, speaks during a virtual session of the City Club of Chicago, June 30, 2020 (City Club of Chicago)

June 30, 2020

Erin Aleman was appointed unanimously by the Board of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) in June 2019 as the agency’s third executive director.

Immediately prior to joining CMAP, Aleman served as Vice President of Metro Strategies, a policy and advocacy consulting firm. From 2015-18, she held leadership positions at the Illinois Department of Transportation’s (IDOT), first as a Bureau Chief and then as Director of the Office of Planning and Programming. During her IDOT tenure, she provided strategic guidance, implemented performance-based tools, developed the state’s first Asset Management Plan, and was responsible for developing multimodal policy initiatives.

Her master’s degree in Urban Planning emphasized Design and Development. She is a certified mediator, a strategist for the Obama Foundation Scholars Program, and a member of the American Planning Association and Women’s Transportation Seminar.