April 27, 2022

Erin Aleman – Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) – Executive Director

Erin Aleman is executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP). Appointed in June 2019, Aleman oversees an agency that employs more than 100 staff members who develop and implement recommendations in ON TO 2050, the long-range plan for northeastern Illinois.

Aleman has more than 15 years of experience with developing transportation and land-use policies. She began her career at CMAP before moving to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), first as a bureau chief and then as director of the Office of Planning and Programming. During her IDOT tenure, she provided strategic guidance, implemented performance-based tools, developed the state’s first asset management plan, and was responsible for developing multimodal policy initiatives.

Her master’s degree in urban planning emphasized design and development. She is a certified mediator, a strategist for the Obama Foundation Scholars Program, and a member of the American Planning Association and Women’s Transportation Seminar.

In addition to being the first woman to serve as CMAP’s executive director, Aleman is also the first professional planner to lead the agency. Crain’s Chicago Business recognized Aleman’s accomplishments by naming her to its 2019 “40 Under 40” list.

