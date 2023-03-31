March 30, 2023

Tracey Scott – Chief Executive Officer – Chicago Housing Authority

Tracey Scott

In 2020, the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) Board appointed Tracey Scott as chief executive officer of the nation’s third largest housing authority, serving 64,000 families in Chicago. Under her leadership, CHA is investing in public housing rehabilitation projects and new mixed-income developments, while expanding education and employment services for residents to create more pathways for families to achieve economic power.

Ms. Scott serves on the board of the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities and as President of the Moving to Work Collaborative. Before coming to CHA, she held leadership positions with the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, Atlanta Housing, and AT&T. She has served in volunteer leadership roles with Partners for Home Atlanta, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ community advisory board, and Patelco Credit Union.

She holds degrees from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Emory University.