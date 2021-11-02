City Club of Chicago: City of Chicago Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett

Chicago Chief Financial Officer speaks to the City Club of Chicago, November 2, 2021 (City Club of Chicago)

November 2, 2021

Jennie Huang Bennett – Chief Financial Officer – City of Chicago

Jennie Huang Bennett

Jennie Huang Bennett serves as the City of Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer. Previously the Chief Financial Officer for Chicago Public Schools (CPS), Ms. Bennett has extensive experience in managing financial turnarounds, driving cost efficiencies, managing large complex capital structures, developing governmental budgets, generating revenues through creative solutions, and finding paths toward financial stability.

Bennett has a wide range of both public sector and private sector experience. She helped lead CPS through significant financial difficulties, which have now been relieved through new, fairer educational funding. She has also served as CPS’s acting Chief Internal Auditor since 2018 and Treasurer from 2012-2016.

Prior to CPS, Bennett spent over a decade as a senior investment banker in municipal securities, managing post-recovery financing needs for New York after 9/11 and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina, large water and wastewater financings and acquisitions, stadium financings, financings for higher educational institutions as well as various types of other municipal financings.

