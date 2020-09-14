City Club of Chicago: Chicago – A Path to Economic Recovery

September 14, 2020

Samir Mayekar and Sam Skinner – Chicago: A Path to Economic Recovery

Samir Mayekar

Samir Mayekar fills the newly created role of Deputy Mayor, Economic and Neighborhood Development, designed to further develop and support Chicago’s neighborhoods. Samir has significant experience in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Samir previously served in the Obama administration in the White House and at a federal infrastructure finance agency. As co-founder and CEO of NanoGraf Corporation, a global manufacturer of advanced materials, Samir built a green energy company that continues to grow in Bronzeville. Samir has deep neighborhood roots in Chicago, having served as board chair for a community-engaged youth theater in Albany Park and a GRAMMY-winning music ensemble serving the Back of the Yards. He holds a B.A. from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, where he received the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans. He also serves on Northwestern’s board of trustees. Samir is fluent in Spanish and married to Dr. Emily Mayekar, an orthopedic surgeon working at Illinois’ largest trauma center serving Chicago’s South Side.

Sam Skinner

Samuel K. Skinner Chairs the Chicago Government Law & Policy Practice and has had a career in both the governmental and private sectors. As Of Counsel to the firm, he consults with clients in a variety of areas, including strategizing on complex litigation matters, state and federal regulatory matters, governmental matters, transportation issues, and corporate governance.

Mr. Skinner is the retired Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of USF Corporation, one of the nation’s leading transportation and logistics companies. During each year that he served as CEO, the company was recognized by Fortune magazine as one of America’s most admired companies. From 1993-1998 he served as President of Commonwealth Edison Company and its holding company Unicom Corporation (now Exelon), one of the country’s largest utilities.

Prior to joining Commonwealth Edison, Mr. Skinner served as Chief of Staff to President George H. W. Bush. As Chief of Staff, he coordinated the activities of numerous cabinet departments and administrative agencies reporting to the President.