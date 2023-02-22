February 21, 2023

Arnold Randall – General Superintendent – Forest Preserves of Cook County

Arnold Randall has served as the General Superintendent of the Forest Preserves of Cook County since being appointed to the position in 2010 by Forest Preserve District of Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle.

During General Superintendent Randall’s tenure, the Forest Preserves has made notable strides in becoming a more transparent, accountable and strategic government agency, with an increased focus on restoring and protecting Cook County’s most precious natural areas. Key accomplishments include an ambitious Next Century Conservation Plan, successful passage of a referendum to bring increased resources to meet the Forest Preserves’ mission and ensure a sustainable fiscal future, a focus on bringing new and diverse audiences to the Preserves, opening five new campgrounds that re-establish the Preserves’ legacy of camping, and creating an independent advisory Conservation and Policy Council comprised of civic and business leaders.

Before his tenure at the Forest Preserves, General Superintendent Randall served as director of the Office of Civic Engagement at the University of Chicago and commissioner of the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development. He also served in a number of roles with the Chicago Park District, including director of legislative and community affairs, director of planning and development, and lakefront area and southeast region manager.

General Superintendent Randall serves on the Board of Directors of the National Recreation and Park Association and has served as chair of the Chicago Community Development Commission and Chicago Wilderness. Among his awards when leading the Forest Preserves, he has been honored with the Cornelius Amory Pugsley Medal for Parks and Conservation from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the Agency Leadership Award from the Public Lands Alliance, and the Motorola Solutions Foundation Excellence in Public Service Award from the Civic Federation.