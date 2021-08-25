Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
City of Chicago employees required to be fully vaccinated by Oct 15

(File/Getty)

CHICAGO — City of Chicago employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 15, the mayor’s office announced.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week that employees would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine but details had not yet been released until Wednesday in a press release.

In the release, the mayor’s office defines “full vaccinated” as means two weeks past the second dose of a two-dose mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Employees will be asked to submit their proof of vaccination via a secure, online COVID-19 Vaccine Portal, the statement said.

The mandate applies to all City employees and volunteers.

“Employees can apply for medical or religious exemption from this policy. Such requests will be reviewed by the Department of Human Resources on a case-by-case basis,” the statement said. 

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

