City of Chicago cooling centers open today through Friday, August 28

A man wearing shorts and sandals walks past a cooling center in a Chicago Department of Human Services center July 18, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

City of Chicago Opens Six Cooling Centers today through Friday, August 28 and Reminds Residents to Check on Neighbors, Family and Friends

OEMC is monitoring weather conditions closely with National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago. During periods of warm weather, the city’s extreme heat emergency response plan is activated when the National Weather Service forecasts the heat index to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days.

Out of caution in the absence of an extreme heat index warnings issued by the National Weather Service, the Department of Family Support and Services (DFSS) has opened all six cooling centers today through Friday, August 28. Cooling center hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79 th Street

Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Avenue

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Avenue

Per public health guidance for COVID-19:

Deep cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been implemented.

Cooling centers have been reconfigured to accommodate physical distancing that enables visitors to stay at least six feet apart.

AND wearing a face covering. If a visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided.

Additionally, residents can take advantage of the Chicago Park District splash pads or one of 14 Chicago Public Library locations open on Sunday from 1-5pm as well. It’s important to stay cool and stay connected, we encourage residents to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during periods of extreme weather. If they are unable to make contact, they can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. OEMC also offers updates on weather conditions and emergencies through the City’s Emergency Alert System at NotifyChicago.org