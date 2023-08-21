The City of Chicago has released the following:

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO ISSUES EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 THROUGH THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 WITH POSSIBLE HEAT INDEX OF 110˚ DEGREES

The City of Chicago will open additional Cooling Centers along with Safety Tips and City Resources to Beat the Heat and to Stay Safe

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued beginning Wednesday morning, August 23 through 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 due an expected period of dangerous heat and humidity with possible heat index values of 110˚ degrees. Because the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days, in response the City of Chicago will open additional cooling centers for residents to escape the dangerous heat. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will continue to monitor conditions with the National Weather Service in Chicago and will issue alerts for additional advisories, watches, and warnings.

EXCESSIVE HEAT

Excessive heat or extreme conditions can lead to unhealthy impacts – especially over a duration of time. Public safety is the top priority of the City of Chicago and residents are also reminded that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. OEMC and city departments are reminding residents and visitors of the resources available to help alleviate the effects so everyone can stay healthy and safe.

City of Chicago Cooling Centers

The City of Chicago’s cooling areas located at the City’s six community service centers are activated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. NOTE: Hours will be expanded on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Additional locations activated from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24:

Regional Service Centers

Southeast – 1767 E. 79th Street

Southwest – 6117 S. Kedzie Avenue

Central West – 2102 W. Ogden Avenue

Northeast – 2019 W. Lawrence Avenue

Northwest – 3160 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Renaissance Court – 78 E. Washington Street (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Satellite Senior Centers

Pilsen – 2121 South Morgan

West Town – 1615 West Chicago Ave.

North Center – 4040 North Oakley

Norwood Park – 5801 North Natoma

Portage Park – 4100 North Long

Abbott Park – 49 East 95th St.

Chatham Park – 8300 South Cottage Grove

Roseland – 10426 South Michigan

Garfield Ridge – 5674-B South Archer

Kelvyn Park – 2715 North Cicero

Auburn Gresham – 1040 West 79th St.

Englewood – 653-657 West 63rd St.

Austin – 5071 West Congress Parkway

Edgewater – 5917 North Broadway

South Chicago – 9233 South Burley

For additional details on the Senior Centers, visit the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services at Chicago.gov/DFSS/Senior Centers

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads located throughout the city.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Apply sunscreen and wear loose, light, cotton clothing and hats with visors if you must spend time outside.

Take cool baths and showers.

Do not leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org, check OEMC’s social media pages, tune to local media or download the Chicago OEMC App. When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, Chicagoans should monitor themselves and others for the telltale signs of heat-related illness. Extreme sweating, intense thirst, nausea, fatigue or weakness, and dizziness or confusion can all be indicators of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It’s also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors, and our vulnerable population. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

The Chicago Department of Buildings(DOB) advises property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment to make sure it is in working order. On days when the heat index exceeds 80°F certain residential buildings must provide air conditioning in all apartments or have an air-conditioned indoor common gathering area known as a cooling center. For additional information on the 2022 Cooling Ordinance visit Chicago.gov/cooling.

Chicago OEMC App

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores or download by visiting the OEMC website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Smart911

Create a Smart911 profile now to include vital information to share with first responders if needed. A new feature has been added to include if you have air conditioning in your home or apartment for heat emergencies. This is useful information for first responders if they are responding to vulnerable residents, particularly seniors. The edit your profile or sign-up, visit Smart911.com.

Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or events:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).