PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — Actress Cindy Morgan has died at age 69, according to reports.

Morgan was found dead in her room by a roommate on December 30, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ and USA Today.

Morgan’s roommate reportedly explained that she went to check on the actress after returning from a holiday trip but received no response when she knocked on Morgan’s door.

The roommate told police she smelled a strong odor coming from inside and called 911. She had last seen Morgan alive 11 days prior.

No foul play is suspected, but an investigation into her death is underway. The sheriff’s office said Morgan died of “natural causes,” TMZ and USA Today report.

Born in Chicago in 1954, Morgan studied communications at Northern Illinois University before giving weather reports on WIFR-TV and working at WROK in Rockford, Illinois.

According to her IMDb biography, after appearing at auto shows for Fiat, she moved to Los Angeles in 1978.

Morgan played Lacey Underall in the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack” opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield.

In 1982, she played both Dr. Lora Baines and her digital counterpart, Yori, opposite Jeff Bridges in the cutting-edge Disney sci-fi movie “Tron.”

SAN DIEGO – JULY 23: Cindy Morgan arrives at the TRON MySpace Party At Comic-Con 2010 San Diego on July 23, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MySpace)

On television, she had roles in “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “The Fall Guy,” “Matlock,” “Falcon Crest,” and more.