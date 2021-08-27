Chip Gaines haircut raises $300,000+ for St. Jude

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waco’s Chip Gaines has a new high and tight haircut, and it raised more than $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

FOX44 News told you about the fundraising event on Monday.

All of the donations will benefit St. Jude’s mission to treat children and find cures. For every fundraising milestone that was met, additional inches of hair was cut off.

Gaines got his much-anticipated haircut alongside 16-year-old St. Jude patient, Bailey. His hair will be donated to Children with Hair Loss, where it will be turned into a wig.

Chip and his wife Joanna are the Waco couple behind the Magnolia empire. Their most recent moves were to launch a cable network and to buy the Waco Tribune building.

In 2017, Gaines raised $230,000 by shaving his head during his first “Operation Haircut”. The new fundraiser runs through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories