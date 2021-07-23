Child in critical condition after being pulled from pond at Lake in the Hills country club

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a pond at a country club in the far northwest suburbs.

Crews from the Huntley Fire Protection District responded to Boulder Ridge Country Club in the 1014 Mason Lane in Lake in the Hills. around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials said bystanders pulled the child from the water and tried to revive the child using CPR.

Once paramedics arrived, they say they treated the child and rushed the child to the hospital in critical condition.  

The pond is located on the golf course inside of the country club community. 

Fire officials noted that those bystanders who performed CPR likely made the all the difference between life and death.  

Police are conducting an investigation.

