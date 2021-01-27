Chick-fil-A manager steps in to sort out backup at COVID-19 vaccination site

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina town called in a drive-thru expert from a local Chick-fil-A to help at its COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Friday, Will Haynie, the mayor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, tweeted a video of local Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak directing traffic for the droves of cars who showed up for drive-thru vaccines.

“When you need help, call the pros,”

In addition to their famous chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade, Chick-fil-A is known around the country for its fast and orderly drive-thrus. Long lines at the vaccination site proved no different for Walkowiak, who is seen in the video enduring rainy conditions as he swiftly directs traffic.

Twitter user Brian Johnson, who said he is a local first responder, said the vaccination site was “very efficient and much appreciated.”

