Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

Chick-fil-A offering free chocolate fudge brownies in January

TAMPA (NEXSTAR/WFLA) — Chick-fil-A is giving away free chocolate fudge brownies throughout the month of January.

“Your afternoon treat is our treat. Enjoy a Chocolate Fudge Brownie – on us,” Chick-fil-A said on Twitter.

The restaurant chain said it’s a way to say “thank you” to its customers.

Chick-fil-A One members can redeem the offer using the Chick-fil-A mobile app through Jan. 23.

The offer can be redeemed at more than 2,600 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. by scanning or placing a mobile order on the app.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular