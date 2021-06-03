Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Chicago to fully reopen June 11 as Illinois moves to Phase 5, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO ؅— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the city is ready to move into Phase 5 starting next week. 

The mayor made the announcement with Dr. Allison Arwady during a Facebook Live.

“I think we’re ready to move to Phase 5 with the state next Friday, June 11th. What do you think?” Lightfoot asked Arwady.

The City of Chicago will now fully reopen on June 11, in alignment with the state of Illinois.

“Now is the time to do this,” Arwady said. “These numbers are looking so good right now.”

“Covid is still here, no doubt,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got a lot more work that we need to get done. So keep pushing vaccines, but we are on the right track.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

