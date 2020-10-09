Chicago searching for 2020 Millennium Park Christmas Tree

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tourists walk past the Millennium Park Christmas tree in a timed exposure with a zoom lens Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

O’ Christmas Tree! O’ Christmas Tree! Help us find a Christmas Tree!

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for a tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City’s “official” Christmas tree this holiday season.

All nominated trees must meet the following criteria:

  • Be at least 45 feet or taller;
  • Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago; and
  • Preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, they are not sturdy enough.

All nominations need to be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org by Friday, October 23 with the following:

  • The owner(s) name, address, phone and email;
  • A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and
  • At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

Millennium Park is open daily, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., including the Great Lawn area with social distancing circles. Visitors are required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings. Visit MillenniumPark.org to plan your visit – including where to enter/exit the park and which facilities are open. Millennium Park holiday programs are produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and presented by Powering Chicago IBEW 134/NECA, with support from the Millennium Park Foundation and Chicago Transit Authority. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular