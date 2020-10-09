Chicago searching for 2020 Millennium Park Christmas Tree

Tourists walk past the Millennium Park Christmas tree in a timed exposure with a zoom lens Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

O’ Christmas Tree! O’ Christmas Tree! Help us find a Christmas Tree!

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are looking for a tree to grace Millennium Park and serve as the City’s “official” Christmas tree this holiday season.

All nominated trees must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 45 feet or taller;

Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago; and

Preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, they are not sturdy enough.

All nominations need to be sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org by Friday, October 23 with the following:

The owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

Millennium Park is open daily, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., including the Great Lawn area with social distancing circles. Visitors are required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings. Visit MillenniumPark.org to plan your visit – including where to enter/exit the park and which facilities are open. Millennium Park holiday programs are produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and presented by Powering Chicago IBEW 134/NECA, with support from the Millennium Park Foundation and Chicago Transit Authority.