Chicago reinstates COVID-19 travel order for 2 states: ‘The pandemic is not over’

CHICAGO —  The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that two states have been added back to its emergency travel order.

Missouri and Arkansas are the only states where unvaccinated travelers returning to Chicago are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. 

According to a news release from the CDPH, recent increases pushed the two states back past the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and this only goes to show that the virus is still very much a threat and that we must all remain vigilant against it,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “That means getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public settings if you are not fully vaccinated.”

No states had been on the city’s COVID-19 travel restriction list since the start of June.

The list is updated every two weeks and restrictions on new states go into effect on Friday.

