Chicago Public Schools has released the following:

Chicago Public Schools Cancels In-Person Classes For Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Pre-K and Cluster Classes Move to Remote Instruction Tuesday, February 16; Meal Distribution Will Continue

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is canceling all in-person classes scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, due to the significant snowfall on the ground and anticipated inclement weather in the hours ahead, which could present transportation challenges tomorrow. Pre-K and cluster programs were scheduled for in-person learning tomorrow and will instead join all other grades in fully remote learning.

“Safety is our highest priority which is why we have decided to move all classes to remote instruction for tomorrow, February 16,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “The extreme weather conditions expected tonight and tomorrow could present a hazardous commute to families of pre-k and cluster program students who selected in-person learning, and in the interest of safety we are cancelling in-person classes. We expect in-person learning to resume on Wednesday and will keep families updated as additional information becomes available.”

Only essential building staff — including administrators, engineers, custodians, security guards, and food service staff — are expected to report to schools tomorrow. Other staff — including teachers — will work remotely to ensure all students can receive remote instruction.

Grab-and-go meal distribution will continue tomorrow, but some sites may be impacted if staff have transportation challenges in the morning. Families are encouraged to visit cps.edu/mealsites or call 773-553-KIDS tomorrow to confirm their site is open.

Additionally, select Child Learning Hubs will be open tomorrow dependent upon staffing availability among site operators. CPS will be reaching out to registered families to provide an update on the services that will be available at each site.

The district is notifying parents of the closure through its regular communication channels via robocalls, emails, social media platforms and through media outlets. Parents can also call (773) 553-KIDS or visit www.cps.edu for more information.