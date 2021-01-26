Chicago Public Schools asks parents to keep students home on Wednesday

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: WGN Radio Digital Desk
Chicago Public Schools
The Chicago Public Schools released the following statement Tuesday evening:
Yesterday evening, CTU leadership notified its members that starting tomorrow, 1/27, it will direct pre-k, cluster classroom teachers who’ve been safely teaching in-person since 1/11 to stay home. As a result, we must ask parents to keep your children home tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jk5hnplZUo— Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) January 27, 2021
Yesterday evening, CTU leadership notified its members that starting tomorrow, 1/27, it will direct pre-k, cluster classroom teachers who’ve been safely teaching in-person since 1/11 to stay home. As a result, we must ask parents to keep your children home tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jk5hnplZUo
Read full document:
