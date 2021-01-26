Chicago Public Schools asks parents to keep students home on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – A man is facing reckless driving charges after police were tipped off to a social media video that shows a Lamborghini being driven at speeds up to 213 miles per hour on I-465.

Indiana State Police say the video was uploaded November 18 and allegedly shows a black Lamborghini stop in the left lane of I-465 near the nine-mile marker. The vehicle then accelerates rapidly, passing other vehicles on the roadway, with video showing the speedometer reach a speed of 213 mph before the driver decelerates.