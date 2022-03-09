Chicago Pride Parade returning in-person after 2 years of COVID-19 cancellations

Photo from the 2017 Pride Parade in Chicago (Photo: Kevin Doellman)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Pride Parade will be returning in-person in June after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

Parade coordinator, Tim Frye, confirmed that the iconic parade will be returning to Northalsted on Sunday, June 26.

The parade traditionally starts at Montrose Avenue and Broadway Street in the Uptown neighborhood and ends on Broadway Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Pride Fest will also be making a return and will be happening the weekend before and will run from June 17 to June 19. The festival will include live music, drag shows, a pet parade and more.

For more information visit the event’s website.