Chicago Pride Parade announces 2021 return

News

CHICAGO — The Chicago Pride Parade has announced it will be making a return this fall.

The parade, traditionally held on the last weekend in June, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, it was announced the parade will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, with Pride Fest being held Friday, Oct.1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.

The hugely popular festival, which began in 1970, was postponed for the first time last year. Organizer Tim Frye said it’s been cut short due to weather in the past, but never fully postponed.

October is LGBTQ History Month.

Other festivals have announced their 2021 return, including Lollapalooza.

