Chicago police officer charged in fatal shooting of her husband, who was fellow officer

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago police officer has been charged in the shooting death of her husband, who was also an officer.

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to officials.

Investigators said she and her husband were arguing at their Far Northwest Side home around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they began struggling over a gun.

The weapon fired once, killing Villasenor’s 44-year-old husband. His name has not been released pending an autopsy.

Villasenor was due in bond court Friday.

