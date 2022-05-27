SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois health officials say Chicago, Cook County, and surrounding counties and counties around Peoria are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 30 other counties in the state are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department says the counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois.