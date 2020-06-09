Listen Now
Chicago officer stripped of police powers after caught flipping off protesters

by: Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago officer has been stripped of his police powers after he was caught on camera making vulgar gestures toward protestors.

As the officer and his partner left the scene of a George Floyd protest, he was caught on camera flipping off the protesters.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the officer to be fired.

“I’ve seen the photograph of the officer in uniform giving people the finger,” the mayor said last week. “That person should be stripped of police powers and start the process for firing him.”

The police superintendent’s office said the officer, whose name has not yet been released, has been demoted to desk duty.

Popular