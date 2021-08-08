Chicago officer killed, another injured, in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting Saturday on the city’s Southwest Side. A second officer was injured and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Superintendent of Police David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot speak at a press conference:

Superintendent of Police David O. Brown released the following statement:

“The Chicago Police Department has lost one of our own in an incomprehensible act of violence. A 29-year-old female officer assigned to the Community Safety Team was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night. A second officer was also shot and is in critical condition.

These officers put the safety and lives of others above their own, serving with courage and honor despite knowing the cost.

Please pray for the family and loved ones of the fallen officer who will now face a world without her. Please also pray for the recovery of the officer who is fighting for his life.

I ask you to please hold their fellow officers in your thoughts as they process this heartbreaking tragedy.

We will never forget the sacrifices these officers made to protect this city. We cannot forget.”