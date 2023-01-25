WGN Radio will simulcast WGN-TV’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” with candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8:30pm CT, LIVE from Steinmetz College Prep. Hear it commercial-free on AM 720 and WGN Radio’s digital streams.

WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum of current candidates running to be the next mayor of Chicago. The broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago. Follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection

The following candidates are confirmed to appear:

Kam Buckner, member of the Illinois House of Representatives, 26th District

Jesús “Chuy” García, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Ja’Mal Green, community activist and President of My Turn to Own

Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board Commissioner, 1st District

Sophia King, Alderman of Chicago’s 4th Ward

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Roderick Sawyer, Alderman of Chicago’s 6th Ward

Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools

Willie Wilson, businessman and philanthropist

Following the forum, WGN News will also present “Chicago Mayoral Post-Forum Special” LIVE from 8:30-9pm CT which will also be simulcast on WGN Radio. The half-hour analysis of the forum will be anchored by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi with WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek.