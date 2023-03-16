CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Debate” with the two candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, March 21 from 7-8pm CT, LIVE from WGN-TV’s historic Studio 1. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the debate between candidates Paul

Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

The live broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago and will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM and the WGN Radio digital stream available on sources including smart speakers and the WGN Radio app. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection