The nine candidates running to be the next occupant of the fifth floor office at City Hall met Tuesday night in WGN-TV’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” presented by AARP Chicago. The forum, moderated by WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley, was held at Steinmetz College Prep. Candidates participating were:

  • Kam Buckner, member of the Illinois House of Representatives, 26th District
  • Jesús “Chuy” García, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District
  • Ja’Mal Green, community activist and President of My Turn to Own
  • Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board Commissioner, 1st District
  • Sophia King, Alderman of Chicago’s 4th Ward
  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot
  • Roderick Sawyer, Alderman of Chicago’s 6th Ward
  • Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools
  • Willie Wilson, businessman and philanthropist

Listen below to hear the forum:

After the forum, WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi along with with WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek provided analysis:

Watch the forum: