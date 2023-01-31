The nine candidates running to be the next occupant of the fifth floor office at City Hall met Tuesday night in WGN-TV’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” presented by AARP Chicago. The forum, moderated by WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley, was held at Steinmetz College Prep. Candidates participating were:

Kam Buckner, member of the Illinois House of Representatives, 26th District

Jesús “Chuy” García, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Ja’Mal Green, community activist and President of My Turn to Own

Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board Commissioner, 1st District

Sophia King, Alderman of Chicago’s 4th Ward

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Roderick Sawyer, Alderman of Chicago’s 6th Ward

Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools

Willie Wilson, businessman and philanthropist

Listen below to hear the forum:

After the forum, WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi along with with WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek provided analysis:

Watch the forum:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.