The nine candidates running to be the next occupant of the fifth floor office at City Hall met Tuesday night in WGN-TV’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” presented by AARP Chicago. The forum, moderated by WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley, was held at Steinmetz College Prep. Candidates participating were:
- Kam Buckner, member of the Illinois House of Representatives, 26th District
- Jesús “Chuy” García, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District
- Ja’Mal Green, community activist and President of My Turn to Own
- Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board Commissioner, 1st District
- Sophia King, Alderman of Chicago’s 4th Ward
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot
- Roderick Sawyer, Alderman of Chicago’s 6th Ward
- Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools
- Willie Wilson, businessman and philanthropist
Listen below to hear the forum:
After the forum, WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi along with with WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek provided analysis:
Watch the forum: