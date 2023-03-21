The two remaining candidates running to be the next occupant of the fifth floor office at City Hall met Tuesday night in WGN’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Debate” presented by AARP Chicago. The debate, moderated by WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley, was held WGN-TV’s studios two weeks before the runoff election and featured Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson and former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas.

Listen below to hear the debate:

Watch the debate:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.