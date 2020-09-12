Cher-Make Sausage Company recalls fully cooked meat sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

The USDA has released the following:

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 – Cher-Make Sausage Company, a Manitowoc, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 429-lbs of fully-cooked meat sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk (cheese), which is not declared on the packaging label.

The product labeled as “Old Fashioned Wieners” may contain cheddar wieners product. The product was produced on July 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

5-lb. vacuum sealed packages labeled as “OLD FASHIONED WIENERS COURSE GROUND FULLY COOKED” with sell by date “11/26/20” and lot number “2020503” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2420” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin and may have been sold intact or from a counter display as individual sausages.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a store employee who observed cheese in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tom Chermak, Cher-Make Sausage Company President, at TomC@Cher-make.com or by calling (920) 683-5980.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

“Old Fashioned Wieners” distributed by Cher-Make Sausage Company (USDA image)