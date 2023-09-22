CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Fall officially begins Saturday and there is plenty to do in Central Illinois to celebrate the season. 🍂
Thanks to the input of the community, we were able to put together a list of some of your favorite things to do during the fall season in Central Illinois.
According to Central Illinois residents, these are some of the best things to do in the area during fall.
- Visiting Curtis Orchard – Champaign 🍎🎃🍏
- Visting Roth Farms – Morton 🎃
- “My kids love playing at Roth’s farm in Morton. And they have the best kettle corn!”
- Visiting Ackerman Farms – Morton 🍎🎃🍏
- Visiting Christ Orchard – Elmwood 🍎🎃🍏
- “Christ’s Orchard outside of Oak Hill, IL. All the apples, pumpkins, gourds, and mums just say fall to me.”
- “For apple picking and cider.”
- Visiting Tanner’s Orchard – Speer 🍎🎃🍏
- Visiting Schaer Farms Hilly Lane Pumpkins and Fresh Produce – Sparland 🎃
- Visiting Patridge Point Orchard – Metamora 🍎🎃🍏
- Visiting Rader Family Farms – Normal 🎃
- “For the kids to play all day!”
- Visiting Orchard Hill Farm – Lewistown 🍎🎃🍏
- Visiting Starved Rock State Park – Oglesby 🍂
- Season finale at Jacksonville Speedway 🏎️
- Walking on Grandview Drive – Peoria 🚶♂️
- Playing disc golf 🍂
- “ICC disc golf course is a beautiful place to hike in the fall when the leaves have changed colors.”
- Hiking in the woods 🚶♂️
- Hiking the local trails 🚶♂️
- Going to haunted houses 👻
- Decorating for Halloween 🎃
- Apple picking 🍎🍏
- Watching football🏈
- Having bonfires🔥
If you are in need of something to do this weekend or at any time during the fall, look no further! We appreciate our viewers and followers’ comments for their input into our list.