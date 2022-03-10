Central Illinois family adopts three children from Ukraine

MILMINE, Ill. (WCIA)- The Walsh family adopted three children from Ukraine, a month before Russians attacked their home country.

Daphne and Kevin Walsh knew they wanted to adopt, and started hosting children during the summer, after three visits, they were in love with their forever children. “We asked where he was and they said he was in the hospital, and my heart just sank, that’s when I pictured my son in the hospital alone,” said Walsh.

Daphne says the transition has been hard, but it is worth the precious lives they saved from a country being torn apart. “We either wouldn’t have them, or we would be stuck there,” said Walsh. “A lot of prayers.”

After 3 visits to Ukraine and standing before a judge, they were granted guardianship. “It became home, it really did,” said Walsh.

Thankfully, they made it back to Illinois before things got dangerous… And the newest challenge is adapting to life as a family of 8. They want to encourage other families to consider donating or think of adopting.