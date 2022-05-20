CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field.

The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston.

Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. She also said the Revival City Doughnuts will be celebrating its two-year anniversary soon.

To recognize the accomplishments and to thank her crews and customers, Marschelle said the Revival City Doughnuts will offer $.25 coffee and free celebration doughnuts to the public on May 19, from 6 a.m. until noon.

On the National Doughnut Day last year, June 3, 2021, the shop introduced the “Big Papa.” It is “a one-pound doughnut that is the size of your hand and features a full pop tart inside,” said officials. On June 3 this year, the shop will serve the “Big Papa” again and will also have another new sweet treat.

To order from the Revival City Doughnuts, visit the shop between 6 a.m. to noon on Thursday through Saturday or order ONLINE.

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Revival City Doughnuts.

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Revival City Doughnuts.

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Revival City Doughnuts.