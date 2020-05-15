Live Now
Central Illinois county will get to vote on separating Chicago from the state

by: Becky Willeke

ST. LOUIS – The Shelby County, Ill board voted to put a question on the November ballot, asking residents to give Chicago the boot from the Land of Lincoln and become its own state.

Our sister-station WCIA reports the vote came as Shelby County board members also voted to allow businesses to reopen.

The Shelbyville Daily Union reports it was a 12-7 vote Wednesday on the non-binding resolution to form a new state.

The question will also show up on the ballot in Effingham, Fayette, and Jefferson counties.

