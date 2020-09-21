Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

CDC updates website, says ‘growing evidence’ coronavirus spreads through the air

by: Michael Geheren and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for how COVID-19 spreads, going beyond just respiratory droplets and surfaces.

The CDC’s website updated late last week says, “it is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.”

There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Previously, CDC had said it just spread between people who are in close contact, and through “respiratory droplets or small particles,” plus surfaces where those droplets land.

Drag the arrows in the image left and right to compare the changes:

The website also now lists using “air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The United States has more than 6.8 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to data on Monday from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine — Coronavirus Resource Center.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

