CDC gives guidance on using pain relievers like Motrin, Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

(WKBN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to take pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sometimes, people will take pain medication in anticipation of discomfort before an injection, but that is not recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Researchers say they don’t have the information right now on the impact of such medications — called NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs — on the COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody response.

“Antipyretic or analgesic medications (e.g., acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can be taken for the treatment of post-vaccination local or systemic symptoms, if medically appropriate,” the CDC stated. “However, routine prophylactic administration of these medications for the purpose of preventing post-vaccination symptoms is not currently recommended, because information on the impact of such use on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody responses is not available at this time.”

In other words, there is concern that taking such vaccines before the vaccination could dampen the body’s immune response, according to AARP.

Antihistamines are also not recommended prior to getting the vaccine. Doctors say antihistamines do not prevent a reaction and could mask a problem.

NSAIDs may be taken after the vaccine is administered, according to the CDC.

In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine should not be taken at the same time as any other vaccine. Health officials say you should wait at least 14 days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to get any other immunizations.

COVID-19 and other vaccines may be administered within a shorter period of time in situations in which the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

