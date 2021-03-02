Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

‘Cause once you’re dead that’s a bit too late’: Dolly Parton gets vaccine, rewrites lyrics to a popular song

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Musician Dolly Parton received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and celebrated the occasion by advocating for others to do the same.

To that end, 75-year-old Parton rewrote some of the lyrics to her beloved song “Jolene.” In a video posted to Twitter, she sings, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. ‘Cause once you’re dead that’s a bit too late.”

Parton goes on to laugh at herself before turning serious: “I know I’m trying to be funny now but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that.”

“I just want to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot,” she said.

Parton goes on to don her mask and receive the vaccine on-camera.

“I’ve been waiting since December, I’ve been in-line,” Parton said.

The shot took about five seconds from start to finish, after which Parton said, “That didn’t hurt, it just stung a little bit, but that was from the alcohol pad, I think.”

Parton had previously said she would wait her turn to get the vaccine.

In an interview with the Associated Press, she said, “I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money. I’m very funny about that.”

Parton had previously donated $1 million to COVID-19 research.

“When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, ‘I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination,'” she told the AP. “I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine.

“I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular