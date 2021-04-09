Casey Urlacher, brother of Bears star Brian, wins another term as mayor of Mettawa after pardon by Trump

METTAWA, Ill. (AP)Voters in a small Illinois town reelected a mayor who ran a write-in campaign after President Donald Trump pardoned him in a gambling investigation.

Casey Urlacher, the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher, defeated Jess Ray in Tuesday’s election in Mettawa, 151-105, according to the Lake County clerk’s office.

”These residents really rallied for me. It was a team effort,” Urlacher told the Lake County News-Sun. ”There were a lot of people working behind the scenes. I’m honored to be elected for another four years.”

Casey Urlacher was charged by federal authorities in a gambling investigation, accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their losses. He had pleaded not guilty and was pardoned by Trump before the president left office.

