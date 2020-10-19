Car crashes into urgent care building in Missouri, killing employee

News

by: Monica Ryan and Michelle Madaras

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A Missouri woman has died after a vehicle crashed into the building where she was working Sunday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Marissa Politte, an X-ray technician, was walking out of work at the Total Access Urgent in Ballwin just after 8 p.m. when a Honda Pilot lost control.

Authorities say the driver, 20-year-old Trenton Gieger, was traveling north when for unknown reasons crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a tree before striking Politte, who was standing outside the building at the time.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Gieger was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are anticipated. The investigation is ongoing.

