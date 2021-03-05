Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Can you spread coronavirus after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

News

by: Rachel Skytta, KDVR,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Health experts are trying to determine how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is at stopping the spread of the virus.

“It’s hard to crystal-ball this,” said Dr. Richard Zane, chief innovation officer with UCHealth, a nonprofit health care system headquartered in Colorado.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person who is vaccinated against COVID-19 can still be infected with or “carry” the virus that causes COVID-19 while not feeling sick or having symptoms. Experts call this “asymptomatic infection.”

The CDC says the vaccine is effective at keeping you from getting sick, but scientists are still learning how well it prevents people from spreading the virus.

“The short answer is there’s some emerging evidence that vaccines protect you from not just getting sick but also getting infected and spreading COVID. And it’s scientifically intuitive that that should be the case,” said Zane. “What we really need is more information, and this information is more difficult to study than whether people get sick or not after getting vaccinated.”

Zane said the evidence indicating the vaccine does help prevent the spread of COVID-19 includes studies out of Israel.

One study conducted by the Israeli Health Ministry and Pfizer Inc. found that the vaccine reduced infection, including asymptomatic cases, by 89.4% and in symptomatic cases, by 93.7%.

Zane said a true indication of whether the vaccine helps prevent the spread of the virus will come from studying those who live or work with people who have been vaccinated.

“We need to compare them to those who are not close to someone who’s been vaccinated and then we also have to measure people who have been vaccinated and see if there is virus in their nose, essentially,” said Zane.

Zane said asymptomatic infection sets COVID-19 apart from other viruses and makes it difficult to measure.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular