ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United States Constitution guarantees all criminal defendants a right to trial by a “jury of their peers.”

In Illinois, a jury is selected at random from individuals who are eligible for jury duty.

To become a juror in Illinois, a prospective juror must be:

citizens of the United States

at least 18 years of age

inhabitants of the county in which summoned

free from all legal exception

of fair character

of approved integrity

of sound judgment

well informed

able to understand the English language, whether in spoken or written form or interpreted into sign language.

When someone is summoned to be part of the jury pool, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will serve on a jury.

If there is no available case for trial, or if a juror is excused from a court proceeding, they may be sent home.

But — can you be arrested if you don’t show up to jury duty in the first place?

The answer is: yes. Failing to appear for jury duty in Illinois is against the law.

A juror who does not answer a summons can be found in contempt of court and can be fined up to $100 for a state summons; or spend up to three days in jail, or be ordered to perform community service, for a federal summons.

If you respond to your jury summons and explain that you have a valid excuse, the state will generally allow you to postpone service or remove yourself from the potential pool of jurors.

Valid excuses for missing jury duty include:

Medical and physical conditions

Disability

Presently out of the country

Not a citizen

Not of age

Felony conviction

Currently serving probation

Deceased

Full-time student

Breastfeeding mother

Job complications

Obligation to care for another person during the day, or

Financial hardship.